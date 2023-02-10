Bigg Boss 16 is all set for its finale which will be hosted during the coming weekend. With Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, rapper MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the running, the atmosphere is tense as fans and well-wishers of the celebs are extending their immense support to their favourites. Along with the former contestants coming to encourage and motivate finalists, joining them would also be Rohit Shetty. The filmmaker, who is also the host for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, is also expected to be choosing a contestant for the upcoming season 13.

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Rohit Shetty to choose contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 from the finalists

A source close to the production house, who is currently present on the sets of the Bigg Boss 16 finale shoot, confirmed the news saying, “This is happening for the first time in history where Rohit Shetty Sir will be choosing a contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. We all know that the filmmaker had already offered Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the last time he attended the show as a part of Cirkus promotions in December. And it seems that Archana Gautam may have been added in that list. Rohit Sir will be announcing and picking up the first Contestant for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and this will go on air during the finale.”

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will be star studded event with finalists and some former contestants joining in the celebration. Some of them will also be putting up some interesting performances and acts before the announcement of the final winner. The show also had Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala (wildcard), Gautam Vig, Ankit Gupta, Gori Nagori, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among others.

