You can love him, you can hate him but you cannot ignore him. Shalin Bhanot has made a mark of his own in Bigg Boss 16 and now the television star has managed to reach the finale of this season. Competing against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam, the finale contestants are also expected to entertain the audience one last time by putting up a special act for the film. Now we have received update from the ongoing shoot that Shalin is planning a special act for the finale season.

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shalin Bhanot will put up a special act and here’s what you can expect from it

Shalin Bhanot is expected to perform a special dance that is dedicated to his journey in Bigg Boss 16 and it will be choreographed by Pratik Utekar. A source from the sets of the show confirmed the details adding, “Shalin wants his finale act to be one-of-a-kind. He has done an extensive choreography to showcase his Bigg Boss 16 journey which also includes a special segment for his love for chicken. His act will revolve around his relationship with Tina Datta and other members in the house”.

The source added that the actor is planning to make a grand entrance through a tunnel, followed by which he announces his desire to host the show, ‘Mai is show ko host karna chahta hoon’. The dance represents the important moments in the show. To indicate the kind of shocks he received when he entered the house, Shalin has added a sequence wherein he gets a shock as soon as he enters the living area. The song he has chosen for this is the iconic number ‘Bijli Bijli’. Besides all of these, Shalin will also be paying a small tribute for the host Salman Khan. The segment will include people wearing Salman masks and will be seen doing his signature hand movement.

Bigg Boss 16 Finale will air on February 11 and 12 on Colors channel and it will also be available for streaming on Voot.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 16 first finalist Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bids an unexpected farewell to show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.