After the stupendous success of Drishyam 2, the next two Ajay Devgn films - Bholaa and Maidaan - are keenly awaited by the audience and trade alike. While the action entertainer, Bholaa is set for a March 30 release, Maidaan was announced as a May 12 opening. But now, the latest we have heard is that the Amit Sharma directed spot drama has been delayed yet again.

"Maidaan is a prestigious project and warrants a release date that gives it a clean shot at having long legs at the box office. May 12 is a complex date with a constant flow of releases and hence, the makers are now deciding to release it on June 23, 2023," a source told Bollywood Hungama. This would be the last and final date of the film with no other delays.

"The edit of Maidaan will be locked as per the timelines of May 12, but the issue here is not the delay in content delivery, but not a good release period. After scanning through the calendars, the team is now committed to bringing Maidaan on June 23, 2023," the source promised us.

Maidaan is a biopic of Syed Abdul Rahum and according to insiders, is said to be one of the career-defining films of Ajay Devgn's career. It is produced by Boney Kapoor with Zee Studios.

