Model-actress Soundarya Sharma, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 16, is all set to reunite with the former contestant of the house. Sharma got evicted from the house a couple of weeks ago and now talking about her future commitments, she has bagged a film with housemate Sajid Khan. Certain reports claim that Soundarya will be seen in a special dance number in the forthcoming directorial of Khan.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma to feature in the upcoming Sajid Khan film; report

Readers would recall that, a few weeks ago, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 after their stint in the reality show affected their impending projects outside the house. The two of them were locked up in the house whereas they had some pending work commitments outside, because of which, they were left with the only option to walk out. The filmmaker had mentioned then that he will be working on certain Bollywood films when he comes out. Now it is being said that not only has Khan started work on his films but he has also approached housemate Soundarya for a song.

Bigg Boss 16 fans would be aware that Soundarya Sharma and Sajid Khan had always shared a great camaraderie even within the house. When they were together in the house, Khan had told Soundarya that he would like to work with her when they come out of the house and it seems that the filmmaker has kept his promise. Coming to the song, a report in ETimes has confirmed that if everything goes as planned, the song will be shot soon. However, the two former reality show contestants are yet to give confirmation on the same.

Talking about the forthcoming project of Sajid Khan, the filmmaker is returning to direction after a four year gap with a film that is supposedly featuring Shehnaaz Gill in the lead. The filmmaker was earlier banned from the entertainment industry after several #Metoo cases were registered against him for sexual harassment.

