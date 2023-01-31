Just a day ago, we had reported about a Ticket to Finale task given by the master of Bigg Boss 16 to contestants where they were asked to nominate the contestants that they thought didn’t deserve to be in the house. While the task saw contestants nominating their housemates individually, in the final leg of the activity, when Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer were standing to be ‘bombed’ in the activity, the mandali refused to pick and choose contestants from their side whereas Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam too retained a similar stand when it came to the contestants allotted to them.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first finalist of the reality show

For the unversed, in the last episode, a makeshift television was placed in the garden area, where contestants and the master of the house got to decide who gets the chance to eliminate whom from the captaincy race by bombing the contestant with a remote control. In the task, Nimrit ‘bombed’ Priyanka’s cassette first whereas Sumbul bombed Shalin’s. While Shiv ‘bombed’ Archana, Shalin ‘bombed’ MC Stan, which resulted in them being out of the Ticket To Finale race.

The result was that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer were the final ones standing but the ‘mandali’ as the team is fondly addressed as, refused to bomb each other. And a similar stand was taken by the other team, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam where the girls refused to ‘bomb’ the contestants that were assigned to them. Hence owing to the turn of events, Nimrit eventually maintained her positon of being the captain, thus making it to the finale.

Readers would be aware that it was a ‘ticket to finale’ task where a contestant, who is chosen as captain, gets a direct entry to the finale of Bigg Boss 16. Now that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has already become a finalist, it remains to be seen, whom she will be competing with on the show.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm on Colors.

