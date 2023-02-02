Writer-director Abbas Tyrewala is currently basking in the success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan as a dialogue writer. He has directed two films in the form of the cult Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008) and Jhootha Hi Sahi (2010). However, following the 2010 John Abraham starrer, he has concentrated only on being a writer for films including Bang Bang, 2.0, War, along with Pathaan.

EXCLUSIVE: Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala returns with Disney+ Hotstar thriller & 2 more OTT shows

News about Tyrewala becoming a showrunner for a web series produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur was out last year. The filmmaker has now revealed more about the show in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama. He said, “Right now I am working on a show, which is an espionage thriller I am doing for Disney+ Hotstar and Roy Kapur Films. I am the writer and the showrunner for that. That is really that has been keeping me busy since the last year.”

This isn’t the only project he has in pipeline. “There are a couple of other projects which are also OTT based but it’s very premature to talk about them (right now),” he said.

Tyrewala added that he relishes the freedom one gets on the web medium. “Except for the writing part, when it actually comes to making, I am more focussed on shows because the kind of storytelling that you can do there and the opportunities are there for more progressive and dangerous storytelling; I rather enjoy that. That is something that you are probably not able to do in Hindi films because a Hindi film is just the whole idea of a family entertainer,” he said.

When it was pointed out that one can also portray bold content on OTT, Tyrewala was quick to add, “It’s not about bold. I think by now everyone has realized that bold for the sake of bold and skin for the sake of skin, people are not responding to that. That was one of the biggest myths of the early days of OTT where everyone thought that just because you can use bad language people will watch more or just because you show sex people are going to like it more. That has been debunked completely.”

