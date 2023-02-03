As Siddharth Anand is rejoicing in the success of his second blockbuster, the director is also answering questions on varied topics.

With Rs. 667 crores collections globally, Pathaan is soaring high beating box office records for a Hindi film. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is only its 9th running day in theatres and has smashed the collections. As Siddharth Anand is rejoicing in the success of his second blockbuster, the director is also answering questions on varied topics. The film is also called a 'pale imitation of Hollywood'.

Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan being called ‘pale imitation of Hollywood’: ‘Our directors have the ability to mount films’

Speaking to Gulf News, Siddharth Anand reasoned, "That’s inevitable when you make a film that’s beyond the conventions of Bollywood films. You’re instantly compared to Hollywood, which obviously has better infrastructure, better technology, and huger budgets. It will always seem like we’re trying to imitate that, but our limitations are much more. We also have ambitions, our directors have the ability to mount films, but we’re limited by reach because our films are made in one language, which is Hindi. Our revenues are directly proportional to the budgets we can afford.”

"I have to admit, I haven’t watched more than two MCU films. I’m not a fan of that genre. I’ve seen a couple of them. My son is a huge fan, and he’s an encyclopedia. He briefs me and keeps me up to date. I have to run my scripts and my sequences past him, and he’ll say, ‘No, dad, this is in that film. No, you can’t do this, this has already been done.’ I’m like, ‘What the hell do I do?’ So, I take ideas from him on how to manoeuvre things around. I think I should get on the bandwagon and start watching those films, so that there’s no overlap," the director admitted on not watching even Marvel movies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth Anand will next helm Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It will mark in his second project with the stars after War and Pathaan, respectively. The film is set for Republic Day 2024 release.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.