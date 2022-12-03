The weekend will see some new activities along with the entry of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Now that Weekend Ka Vaar has kicked off on Colors’ Bigg Boss 16 house, audiences can expect some more drama on the show. To add to it, former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Niti Taylor and popular television actor Parth Samthaan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house to promote the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan series. Along with the entertainment quotient comes the special ‘Vaar’ where the housemates get a reality check from none other than Salman Khan and this time it looks like Archana Gautam is in trouble.

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam gets reprimanded by Salman Khan for her behavior

Recently Archana Gautam faced a lot of backlash outside the Bigg Boss house for the way she treated her co-contestants as well as passing unnecessary remarks on them. In fact, in the forthcoming episode, Salman Khan lost his cool as he ended up bashing Archana Gautam for her behaviour in the house. The host questioned Archana and even asked her if she talks the same way even in her own house. He hinted at Archana’s remark on Sumbul Touqeer Khan, where she had said ‘Shakal dekh ke Raja/Rani banao yaar’ and even told Archana that the whole nation knows her face. He even warned her to not take ‘Bigg Boss’ lightly, referring to her comment when she had said ‘Bigg Boss aapka bhi bohot hogaya!’ He further reprimanded her adding that she does not run this show.

Besides bashing Gautam, Salman Khan also had some interesting activities up his sleeve. One of them was the ‘Black Heart’ game. In the Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan held a ‘kaala dil’ (black heart) task between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta. The housemates were asked to select the person whose heart is blacker (who is not trustworthy) between the two contestants. They were asked to put their answers in heart-shaped containers kept in front of both.

Later, host Salman Khan asked the housemates to be a part of another where they got a football and were asked to stick a photo of the contestant they think deserves to be eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss 16. After stating their reasons, they were to kick the ball out of the house.

Bigg Boss 16 has been keeping the audiences entertained with its heavy drama, gossips and nasty fights. The reality show airs on Colors from Mondays to Fridays at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm. The show is also available for streaming on VOOT.

