Anushka Sharma, who is currently working on Chakda Xpress, will soon be releasing the sports biopic on OTT. As she is busy juggling between work and personal commitments, the actress caught up with a recent release on Netflix – Qala. The film in question features Triptii Dimri in the titular character and it also marks the acting debut of Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan. Anushka, who has worked with Triptii in her production Bulbbul, was rather impressed with her other Netflix release, and heaped praises on not just the actress but also the entire team of the film.

Anushka Sharma REVIEWS Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan starrer Qala; calls it ‘heartbreaking and exhilarating equally’

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share her review and opinion about Qala and defined it as a true work of art. She posted in her story saying, “A daughters heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that’s never been done before by a film.”

She further went on to detail out how much she loved the work of the team of the film. She continued, “@anvita_dee UFF!! Your story telling is so true and original and you tell it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently! @tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare! @kans26 BRAVO! – for always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time!”

Qala is a period drama set against the backdrop of 1930s Kolkata and is revolves around the life of a singer and the music industry. The film features Babil Khan and Triptii Dimri as singers.

