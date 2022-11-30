Bigg Boss 16 is known for its massive fights which nasty comments, brutal verbal abuse etc. Not too long ago, Abdu Rozik was in the midst of body shaming when contestants treated him like a kid because of his height. Now yet again, there has been another incident where MC Stan faced a similar situation in the recent episode of the show with Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The two contestants were seen making some nasty remarks about the rapper’s body. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan’s physical appearance; calls him ‘dhacha after seeing him shirtless

A video of Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary making comments on the body of MC Stan found its way on social media and has been receiving a lot of flak from netizens. The video features the two female contestants were seen passing remarks when MC Stan appeared shirtless. This whole scenario took place while the rapper was ironing his shirt and Archana and Priyanka were sitting on the couch in the bathroom area.

It made the rapper conscious, who immediately went ahead and put on a ganji (sleeveless tee). However, not ending at that, Gautam continued her gossiping session as she referred to him as ‘dhacha’ while discussing it with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. On the other hand, the Udaariyaan actress not only agreed to it but she continued laughing at her co-contestants comments. Just then, when Shalin Bhanot too arrived shirtless, the girls continued to compare it with Stan’s making him feel even more conscious about it.

This is the biggest problem I have with this internet world, here only self respect of girls is talked about Here openly two women are body shaming a man in an ugly way but no one found it disgusting & shameless Shame on Archana & Priyanka ????#MCStan #Biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/goF4UxbPkU — H I T E S H ???? (@Real_hitesh28) November 30, 2022



The video has not gone down well with netizens online who questioned how everyone would react if something similar happened to a woman. Some of them even went on to assert that body shaming of a man as big a cheap thing as it is to do a woman. In the past, many of them have also come out in support of Abdu Rozik when Tina Datta forcibly kissed him on the show.

