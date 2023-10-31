Himanshi Khurana is expected to be currently shooting for the same in Patiala with Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13, which managed to garner ample fandom for its drama and controversies, also showcased several love stories within the BB House which continue to gain attention even today. Among that was the story of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, which seems to have continued to enjoy massive following even after the show. And now brewing further anticipation among the couple’s fans, we hear that the duo will be reuniting onscreen.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz reunite on screen for a music video

Himanshi Khurana, who has been featuring in several music videos, will be reuniting with co-contestant Asim Riaz for a melodious track, if sources are to be believed. A source close to the actress said, “Since Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana has been winning hearts among the audience with every film or song she has been part of. Fans of Himanshi have a new reason to rejoice as she is all set to be part of an upcoming music video! Shooting for the music video is currently underway in Patiala, as it’s the perfect backdrop for the song, which is said to be a romantic Punjabi track. Himanshi will star opposite Asim Riaz in the video.” The song will be sung by popular singer Garry Sandhu.

Directed by Honey Virk, Himanshi shared a sneak peek into her look from the said music video wherein she is seen in a traditional Punjabi look, and it seems to be set against the backdrop of a traditional rural bazaar (market area). This has made fans even more excited to see her in an adorable love story with Asim Riaz.

