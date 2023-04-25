Asim Riaz, the model-turned-actor who rose to fame after appearing on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, has become a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. The young actor has been making headlines for his charming looks, acting skills, and upcoming projects. As per the latest buzz, Asim will soon share the screen space with Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan for the second instalment of the latter’s popular film Kick.

Asim Riaz to play pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Kick 2?

Yes! You read it right. If a report by Free Press Journal is something to go by, then Asim has been offered a pivotal role in the forthcoming Salman Khan film. The report quoted a source close to Asim saying, “The film will release in 2024 and an official announcement about Asim's role in the film will be made soon.”

For the unversed, in 2019, Asim Riaz participated in the 13th season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show, losing out to television actress and winner of the show, Siddharth Shukla. On the other hand, he made his big-screen debut back in 2014 with the Varun Dhawan starrer, Main Tera Hero.

Speaking of Kick, released in 2014, the action-drama was helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Besides Salman, it also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal lead roles. The sequel of the film was officially announced a couple of years back. However, the makers did not reveal any details about its cast and release.

