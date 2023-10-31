According to the latest buzz, the makers will start the production of Krrish 4 in February or March of 2024.

Hrithik Roshan fans rejoice! The actor is all set to reprise his iconic role as Krrish in the fourth instalment of the popular superhero franchise. According to a source cited by Hindustan Times, production for Krrish 4 is set to commence in February or March 2024.

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 shoot to start in 2024, Priyanka Chopra in talks to reprise her role: Report

“He wants to be super sure about the story for the instalment, as they are revving the story after a long time and don’t want to get it wrong," said the source.

The source also revealed that the makers are exploring international filming locations for Krrish 4. "They have many places in mind but will decide the location based on where they get the best subsidy. They might also revisit Singapore for some important sequences," added the source.

As for the cast, the source said that the makers are planning to reach out to Priyanka Chopra, who played Hrithik's love interest in Krrish. "There is no chance for Preity Zinta to return to the franchise, but the makers want Priyanka to revisit the role, and are planning to reach out to her soon to check for her interest. The team is hoping to seal the deal with her," shared the source.

According to the source, Hrithik has been actively preparing for his role in Krrish 4. He has almost wrapped up filming for Fighter and is now completely focused on Krrish 4. He is also undergoing a fitness transformation for the role, which is evident on his social media.

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that neither Hrithik Roshan nor Rakesh Roshan have made any official announcement to confirm the same, so far.

