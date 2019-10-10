Ace producer and T-Series head honcho has pushed his upcoming Marjaavaan by a week to accommodate good friend Dinesh Vijan’s Bala. Marjaavaan starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh will now have a solo release on 15th November avoiding a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala.

Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter to announce the same, he wrote “I’ve had a long-standing relationship with @MaddockFilms and #DineshVijan is also a dear friend. I’ve decided to shift #Marjaavaan to 15th November 2019, to make way for #Bala. My best wishes to the team!”

I’ve had a long standing relationship with @MaddockFilms and #DineshVijan is also a dear friend. I’ve decided to shift #Marjaavaan to 15th November 2019, to make way for #Bala. My best wishes to the team!@TSeries — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) October 10, 2019

This move proves that Bhushan Kumar is not only the biggest producer but also one of the most generous person in the industry. The gesture has been appreciated by all.

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment). The film is slated to release on 15th November 2019.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is a film set in Kanpur that revolves around a man suffering from premature balding and the lack of confidence and societal pressure which runs with it. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

