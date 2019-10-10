Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2019 | 6:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Madhuri Dixit announces her next production titled Panchak

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After producing their first film, 15 August under their banner, R&M Moving Pictures, which went on to launch as a Netflix Original, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr. Shriram Nene have announced their next production titled Panchak.  Set in a small village in Konkan (Maharashtra), it is a comedic take on the fear of death, taboos, and superstition.

Madhuri Dixit Nene announces her next production titled Panchak

Commenting on the same Madhuri said, “The film revolves around a family, their beliefs and superstitions which lead up to some hilarious situations.   Slated as a family comedy, it will tickle everyone’s funny bone.”

Adding further, Dr. Shriram Nene said, “The idea of Panchak is very simple. Superstitions can overwhelm us, and drive us to unreasonable fear, putting us in absurd situations.  We are very excited about producing this movie and have worked hard to assemble an outstanding cast and crew and will hopefully give audiences a much-needed dose of humor.”

Directed by Jayant Jathar, the film stars Adinath Kothare, Tejashri Pradhan, Anand Ingale, Nandita Patkar, Bharati Acharekar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Satish Alekar, Sagar Talashikar, Dipti Devi, Ashish Kulkarni. Produced by RnM Moving Pictures, the movie goes on floors from 10th October 2019.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire with a dance off on ‘Dola Re Dola’ and ‘Pinga’ on Dance Deewane

 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Total Dhamaal makers Indra Kumar…

Amitabh Bachchan to play himself in Marathi…

Dinesh Vijan reunites with Kriti Sanon and…

Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame…

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira to direct…

Karan Johar takes the blame for Kalank’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification