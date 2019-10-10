Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2019 | 5:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Bigg Boss 13: Rajput Karni Sena demands a ban on Salman Khan’s show, writes to I&B Minister

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is making noise for how colourful and diverse its contestants really are. There’s some budding romance, there are some heated conflicts and some controversies as well. And what’s Bigg Boss without all these spices? However, The Rajput Karni Sena does not approve!

As per recent reports, the Rajasthan-based organisation has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, claiming that the popular TV reality show is carrying out insults on Hindu traditions. Alleging that the show tends to promote love jihad, the letter also alleged that Bigg Boss 13 was full of vulgarity, and wasn’t fit as a family show.

In the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss, the participants could choose who to share the bed with. This year, however, the makers brought in a slight change, and they entered the house as BFFs (Bed Friends Forever). Hindu TV actor Mahira Sharma sharing the bed with Muslim actor Asim Riyaz didn’t go down well with many.

The Rajput Karni Sena has reportedly also written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, demanding immediate actions on the show.

Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders also reached out to Javadekar, demanding a ban on Bigg Boss 13, claiming that the show didn’t meet moral and ethical standards.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan to play a cop in both Dabangg 3…

War Box Office Collections: The Hrithik…

Star Plus' new show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka to…

Shah Rukh Khan & TED Talks India take an…

War Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan – Tiger…

Priyanka Chopra says all is well with Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification