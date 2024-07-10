The tale of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is getting a fresh chapter, and this time, the thrills and chills are headed to the historical town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh. After a brief hiatus for Kartik Aaryan's other project, Chandu Champion, the team has regrouped, ready to unleash the scares (and laughs) with the film's final shooting schedule. Kartik has shed his playful persona to embrace the role of Rooh Baba once more. He's joined by Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. Notably, Vidya Balan, who left audiences spellbound with her portrayal of Manjulika in the first film (2007), is expected to join the cast this week.

According to a report in Mid-day, director Anees Bazmee embarked on a meticulous scouting mission across Madhya Pradesh in June. After careful consideration, Orchha emerged as the perfect setting for the film's final act. The town boasts breathtaking natural beauty, alongside ancient palaces and monuments that resonate with historical significance.

On July 3rd, the cameras started rolling once again, capturing the essence of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The first leg of the two-week schedule unfolded at the picturesque Kanchan Ghat, nestled along the serene Betwa River. Last week, the team shifted gears, filming dramatic scenes at the Ram Raja Mandir, with Aaryan, Dixit, and Rajpal Yadav leading the charge. Currently, the focus is on capturing the romantic essence of the story with Aaryan and Dimri filming a song and other tender scenes at the breathtaking Jahangir Mahal. The grand finale, however, promises an explosive culmination, bringing all four lead actors - Aaryan, Dimri, Dixit-Nene, and Balan - together.

The first film (2007) transported audiences to the vibrant hues of Jaipur and the historical grandeur of Hampi. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) opted for a more urban landscape, filmed primarily in Mumbai and Lucknow. This time, the story embarks on a journey from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the historical echoes of Kolkata, finally settling in the captivating town of Orchha. The production team is currently residing at the Orchha Palace Hotel and Convention Centre.

Speaking about the location choice, producer Bhushan Kumar highlights the significance of filming at iconic landmarks like Orchha Fort and Ram Raja Mandir. He emphasized, “These settings not only offer beautiful backgrounds, but also bring an authentic charm to the story. These historical landmarks add to the cultural richness of every scene.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release in cinemas during Diwali 2024.

