She has been summoned for questioning on July 10, marking her sixth appearance before the agency.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez finds herself once again in the crosshairs of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She has been summoned for questioning on July 10, marking her sixth appearance before the agency.

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by Enforcement Directorate on July 10 for questioning in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case

As per several reports, the ED alleges that Chandrashekhar, posing as a high-ranking government official, extorted money from high-profile individuals, including the wives of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh and Malvinder Singh, of approximately Rs. 200 crore. The ED alleges that Chandrashekhar used this allegedly ill-gotten money to shower Fernandez with expensive gifts, including designer bags, jewellery, and gym wear.

As per PTI, Fernandez has maintained her innocence throughout the investigation, claiming she was unaware of Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities. However, the ED's charge sheet, filed in 2022, paints a different picture. accuses Fernandez of “enjoying valuables, jewellery and costly gifts provided by Mr. Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents.”

Aman Nandrajog, the counsel for Fernandez, refrained from commenting on the new questioning by ED.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.