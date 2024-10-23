Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy this cinematic feast in over 70 cinemas and 30 cities.

PVR INOX Limited is set to unveil its Halloween Film Festival, an exciting celebration that invites horror enthusiasts and cinema lovers alike to immerse themselves in a spine-chilling cinematic experience. The festival will showcase exclusive re-releases of iconic horror films, offering moviegoers the thrilling opportunity to experience the chills and screams all over again on the big screen. From October 23rd, 2024, to October 31st, 2024, PVR INOX will showcase an impressive lineup of iconic horror films that are sure to send shivers down your spine.

The festival features chilling classics and modern favourites, including The Conjuring (English), The Conjuring 2 (English), The Conjuring 3 (English), IT Chapter One (English), IT Chapter Two (English), (Hindi), Don't Breathe (English), Stree (Hindi), Munjya (Hindi) and Bhediya (Hindi).

“Halloween is a time when we let our imaginations run wild, and we wanted to reflect that in our festival,” says Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX Limited.

“Watching a horror film in a theatre is an unmatched experience—the collective gasps, the heightened tension, and the immersive sound and visuals make every scare more thrilling. At PVR INOX, we’re excited to bring this electrifying atmosphere to life this Halloween, offering moviegoers the perfect way to experience fear like never before!”

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy this cinematic feast in over 70 cinemas and 30 cities.

