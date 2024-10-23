Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated War 2 just became even more exciting! According to recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan, who portrayed the iconic Pathaan in the YRF Spy Universe, is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming sequel. If true, this crossover could unite two of Bollywood’s biggest stars on screen, adding to the buzz surrounding War 2, which already stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

Shah Rukh Khan to join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 with a Pathaan cameo? Here’s what we know!

Will Pathaan Meet Kabir in War 2?

A report by Dainik Bhaskar speculated that Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in War 2 will appear during the end credits, hinting at a direct connection to the future of the YRF Spy Universe. The cameo is expected to be brief, similar to Hrithik Roshan's appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, and will pave the way for Tiger vs. Pathaan and the much-anticipated Pathaan 2. As per the report, SRK is slated to shoot this scene next year, and it could be a solo shot that leaves fans eagerly awaiting his full return.

However, before reporting the news, Bollywood Hungama reached out to a source close to the production to verify it, and they denied it, saying, "It's not true." Thus, the audience will have to wait until the makers make an official announcement.

Expanding the YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe has steadily grown since its inception with Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012). With hits like War (2019) and Pathaan (2023), it has become a dominant force in Bollywood action cinema. Now, with War 2—which will continue the story of Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir Dhaliwal, the R&AW agent turned rogue—the universe is expanding further. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will see Kabir take on new challenges, with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani joining the cast.

The film is set to release on Independence Day 2025, and speculation about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo has only heightened expectations. Fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling conclusion, with reports suggesting that War 2 will lay the groundwork for even bigger crossovers in the future.

What’s Next for the Spy Universe?

Following War 2, the YRF Spy Universe will continue with Tiger vs. Pathaan, which will star both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, further uniting the characters from different films. Additionally, Pathaan 2 is already on the horizon. There is also Alpha, an exciting new project focusing on women spies, with Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, indicating that the spy universe will explore new narratives while maintaining its star-studded appeal.

