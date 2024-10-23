comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Music producer Anshul Garg buys three-storey office in Mumbai worth Rs. 30 crores

This milestone marks a new chapter for Garg, who has built his successful label from home while producing numerous chart-topping hits and bringing international talent to India.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Anshul Garg, founder of the record label Play DMF, has made a significant investment this Diwali by purchasing a new office space for Rs. 30 crores in Andheri, Mumbai. This milestone marks a new chapter for Garg, who has built his successful label from home while producing numerous chart-topping hits and bringing international talent to India.

The newly acquired three-story property, which also features a private basement, will serve as the first official office for Play DMF. Notably, it includes Garg’s personal recording studio, setting the stage for enhanced operations and creativity. Garg says, "It has been a dream to have my own office space in Mumbai, my karmbhoomi, and now that this dream has become a reality, I am really ecstatic. We have tasted some of the biggest successes with Play DMF until now, and with this new beginning, I am sure we will take the label and Indian music to newer heights, while also embarking on some new and exciting ventures."

2024 has already been a remarkable year for the music producer, highlighted by two viral global collaborations: 'Yimmy Yimmy' featuring Shreya Ghoshal and French singer Tayc, and 'Zaalima' with Shreya and Arabic artist Dystinct, the latter of which stars Mouni Roy.

ALSO READ: Anshul Garg teams up with Mouni Roy for Zaalima

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

