Comedian Bharti Singh has welcomed her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Bharti on Sunday took to her Instagram account on Sunday to the news with her followers.
The couple shared a photo from the maternity photoshoot with a caption that read, "It's a boy." Many took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.
Bharti Singh is currently hosting The Khatra Khatra Show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
