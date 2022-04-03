comscore

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa welcome first child; blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Comedian Bharti Singh has welcomed her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Bharti on Sunday took to her Instagram account on Sunday to the news with her followers.

The couple shared a photo from the maternity photoshoot with a caption that read, "It's a boy." Many took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Bharti Singh is currently hosting The Khatra Khatra Show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Also Read: Bharti Singh dons tulle gown with ruffles as she radiates in pregnancy shoot; Karan Johar, Rubina Dilaik call her ‘so pretty’

