Malaika Arora discharged from hospital after car accident; friend shares she got few stitches but is doing okay 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood starlet Malaika Arora on Saturday met with a car accident near Mumbai following which she was rushed to Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai. The actor-model sustained minor injuries in an accident after three vehicles rammed onto each other. The front and last vehicles were tourists cars whereas Malaika Arora was in her Range Rover when the accident took place.

Malaika Arora discharged from hospital after car accident; friend shares she got few stitches but is doing okay 

Malaika Arora discharged from hospital after car accident; friend shares she got few stitches but is doing okay 

A close friend of Malaika Arora told India Today that she was discharged from the hospital and is doing okay. She got a few stitches. The report stated, "Malaika is shaken by the incident but doing okay. She has had a few stitches and is doing fine. She didn’t have any major head injury as she had a cushion next to her head. She should be back home by Sunday afternoon."

“Malaika Arora Khan met with an accident on Mumbai Pune Highway. She has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment She has some minor injuries,” the Apollo hospital said in a statement.

Malaika Arora was reportedly attending a fashion event on Saturday and was returning home. The police said they will register an FIR after investigating the matter of how the accident took place.

