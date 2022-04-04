Yami Gautam’s fans and well-wishers have always got to see their favorite actress up-close and personal and catch her latest personal and professional updates on her Instagram profile. However, it was only yesterday that Yami noticed unusual activity on her account and hence cautions fans on a probable hacking.

In a statement, the actress said, “Unfortunately, since yesterday, I have been logged out of my Instagram account and it appears that someone has hacked my account. In case there are any unusual posts/messages being shared through the account, please note that my team and I currently don't have any control of it and are working towards retrieving it.”

Hi, This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it. Thank you! — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is currently promoting her movie Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

