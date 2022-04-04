comscore

Yami Gautam cautions her followers that Instagram account could be hacked 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Yami Gautam’s fans and well-wishers have always got to see their favorite actress up-close and personal and catch her latest personal and professional updates on her Instagram profile. However, it was only yesterday that Yami noticed unusual activity on her account and hence cautions fans on a probable hacking.

In a statement, the actress said, “Unfortunately, since yesterday, I have been logged out of my Instagram account and it appears that someone has hacked my account. In case there are any unusual posts/messages being shared through the account, please note that my team and I currently don't have any control of it and are working towards retrieving it.”

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is currently promoting her movie Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Dhar applauds the historical win of CODA at the Academy Awards

