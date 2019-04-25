Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar opens about Varun Dhawan’s cameo in Salman Khan starrer

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film not only boasts of an incredible cast, it also has an interesting cameo from Varun Dhawan. The actor had shot his guest appearance last year only in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking about Varun Dhawan’s cameo, Ali Abbas Zafar recently said that it was interesting to work with him. As Varun and Salman had come together in Judwaa 2, this cameo will be a different one. Ali said that when the final cut of the film is ready, he will know how he is using Varun Dhawan’s scene. But, he said that it was fun to shoot the interesting scene.

Ali Abbas Zafar said that it was fun to work with Varun Dhawan as he is a great friend and actor. As he is very fond of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, it was like a big party on the sets while shooting.

Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set for Eid 2019 release. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover among others.

