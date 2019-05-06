Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film goes on floors, plot details revealed

Ayushmann Khurrana after winning various awards for his spectacular performances in Andhadun and Badhaai Ho is all set to begin shoot for Dinesh Vijan’s Bala.

The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in leading roles begins shoot in Mumbai today. The film is about a guy who is balding prematurely and how he deals with it. Both, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam have important roles to play in the film.

While Bhumi plays this dusky small town educated girl, Yami plays a super model based in Lucknow The film is directed by Amar Kaushik who delivered on of the biggest hits Stree last year and assures this one to be a laugh riot.

Dinesh Vijan confirms news and adds, “This time last year we were shooting Stree, and it’s surreal that we are starting another film with Amar today. Bala is entertaining witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story!”.

Ayushmann’s nickname in the film is Bala and thus the title adds the source. The film is also starring Saurab Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi , Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles and will be shot in Mumbai and Kanpur.

