Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam will be seen together in Dinesh Vijan’s Bala

After their debut film, Vicky Donor, which was a super hit at the box office, Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen together in Dinesh Vijan’s Bala. The pairing was loved by the audience and now the duo will team up once again. Amar Kaushik who directed one of last year’s biggest hits, the horror-comedy Stree, will direct the film.

Bala revolves around a guy who is balding prematurely and Yami plays his love interest in the film. Through their journey, the film impresses on the fact that most of us are usually attracted to outward beauty and don’t go beyond that to understand the real person. That’s one of the reasons so many relationships are falling apart today.

Dinesh Vijan who has delivered hits back to back like Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi confirms news and adds, “Yami has never played a role like this and that’s why she’s the perfect choice! You wouldn’t expect our sweet and endearing character to react in certain ways but then with Maddock, always expect the unexpected! This is our second association after Badlapur and I’m happy she’s part of the team again. Without revealing too much, let me just say that our Lucknow ki supermodel, is going to break some hearts and you’re not going to mind!”

Yami adds, “I’m excited to be working on Bala. It’s a great script, and a relevant concept and an amazing team working on it. It’s been an overwhelming time for me this year, starting with Uri and now with coming on board for Bala. We begin shooting for the film this week and I look forward to being part of another strong film with a great story backing it.”

As for the film, Bala is a fun and a very relatable film for the audience, bringing fore problems that many of us face every day.

