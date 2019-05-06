Bollywood Hungama
Pooja Entertainment acquires Jawaani Jaaneman

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pooja Entertainment proudly steps into its 25th year with the characteristic exuberance and optimism of a 25 year old. What lies ahead for Pooja Entertainment is the vision to scale new heights and the commitment to continue providing entertaining and wholesome cinema. Taking a step in that direction, Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment has recently acquired the family comedy, Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Jawaani Jaaneman that marks the debut of and Alaia F (Pooja Bedi’s daughter) is a coming-of-age film and a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life. Jackky Bhagnani says, “Pooja Entertainment is proud to associate with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films for Jawaani Jaaneman as co-producers of the family comedy. With the movie going on floors in June, it’s going to be an interesting journey.”

The movie is scheduled to go on floors this June with the first shoot schedule being shot in London for 45 days.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan to shed weight for Jawani Jaaneman

More Pages: Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection

