Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Cops resort to lathi charge at Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Lucknow event, watch

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Cops resort to lathi charge at Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Lucknow event, watch

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, stars of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, along with Manushi Chillar and Alaya F, recently wrapped the extensive Jordan schedule of the film. The actors filmed four songs in Jordan, one with Sonakshi Sinha’s special appearance. The makers recently unveiled the movie's title track on February 19, 2024. They kicked off the film’s promotions in Lucknow with live-action stunts. However, the event took a turn when the cops had to resort to lathi charge to control the crowd.

In viral videos, UP Police has to resort to lathi charge when the crowd became unruly. They were allegedly throwing chappals and a stampede almost broke out. Though Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were at a safe distance from the mob, the videos from the event have gone viral that the crowd became unruly after the stars threw merchandise at them.

“Fans made a scramble to catch the items that were thrown towards them, which broke the barricades that were supposed to hold them back,” said Anand Krishna, representative of the PR company which organised the event, as per News18. “The actors left the show midway much before the scheduled time,” a person involved in the event said.

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. It will be released on Eid 2024 in April.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Yash Raj Films to distribute Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in overseas territories

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

