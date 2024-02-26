Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announce their future slate; to produce an adult animation flick, Doggie Stylez, documentary of their wedding, RiAlity

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had an informal meet and greet with the press where they discussed their first production, Girls Will Be Girls. They also announced the upcoming titles from their production house, Pushing Buttons Studios and shared interesting information about it. A project that stood out was an adult animation flick, Doggie Stylez

Richa Chadha introduced this flick as “Doggie Stylez is about a very stylish dog!” Ali later explained, “The style is on the lines of Simpsons, BoJack Horseman, etc. It has cute banter. And you’ll be surprised. Not just us but next year, many other Indian filmmakers are going to come up with interesting animation projects.”

Richa explained why they chose to back a film of this kind, especially when few animation flicks are made in India saying, “Check the names in the VFX team in the end credits of Hollywood films. Most of the names are of Indians. We have the tech and we have the talent.”

Doggie Stylez is directed by Ashutosh Pathak. As per the synopsis in the press release, “Doggie Stylez is a tongue-in-cheek satire on modern humans, told through the lens of a society of dogs imitating human values, and failing. How can they succeed really, when even humans can’t?”

The third project from their banner is Papita, directed by Aakash Bhatia of Looop Lapeta (2022) fame. It is about a Mumbai-based paparazzi photographer and how his life takes a turn when he ends up capturing a pivotal moment involving a film star.

Pinky Promise, written by Amitosh Nagpal, is about two rival singers in a hill station in Himachal Pradesh. As per the synopsis, it is a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale with a heartwarming and happily-ever-after twist.

Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret, about a celibate daku, Bhavani Singh, and a cabaret dancer, Miss Palmolive, will be directed by none other than Kamal Swaroop of Om-Dar-B-Dar (1988) fame. Both Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha excitedly talked about the project and collaborating with Kamal Swaroop.

Lastly, RiAlity is a wedding documentary that documents the love story and wedding of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. It is directed by Rahul Singh Datta.

Coming back to Girls Will Be Girls, it recently won two significant awards at Sundance - Audience Choice Award for Best Film and a Special Jury Award for the outstanding performance by lead actor Preeti Panigrahi. It has also been chosen for the South By Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival. It is considered to be one of the largest and most renowned film festivals globally. The festival will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 8 to 17.

