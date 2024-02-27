The last rites will be conducted on February 27 in Mumbai.

Veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at age 72. After a prolonged illness, the singer breathed his last on February 26, as confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas. The singer was undergoing pancreatic cancer treatment. He died around 11 am at the Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. The last rites will be conducted on February 27 in Mumbai.

A statement shared by Udhas’ daughter Nayaab Udhas on her Instagram read, “In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family.”

Known as one of the finest ghazal singers in India, Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Gujarat. He was widely acclaimed for his ghazals and his soulful renditions. Udhas rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s and became one of the most popular ghazal singers in India. His rich, melodious voice and emotive performances have earned him a large and devoted fan base both in India and abroad.

Some of Pankaj Udhas' most famous ghazals include ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, ‘Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein’, ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’, and ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar’ among others. He released numerous albums over the years and collaborated with other notable artists in the Indian music industry.

Udhas received several awards and accolades for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, awarded to him in 2006 for his achievements in the field of art.

