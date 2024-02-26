Around 1 ½ months are left for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the excitement is considerable. The film has caught attention due to the coming together of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the first time, mass appeal, grandeur and stylized action scenes, as visible in the teaser and BTS video released by the makers. And now, Bollywood Hungama has learned that besides Akshay and Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also bring two prominent production houses for the first time.

SCOOP: Yash Raj Films to distribute Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in overseas territories

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Yash Raj Films (YRF) is all set to distribute Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in overseas markets. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment and is the first time that they have joined hands with YRF for distribution. They are happy to have Aditya Chopra’s reputed banner on board to release their film in foreign lands and they are confident that they’ll get the best of screens.”

An industry insider commented, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releases on Eid. This is a great time for cinema as families come out in large numbers to catch the latest flick in the Middle East and other big markets like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia/New Zealand etc. As a result, the film has a chance to score and with YRF coming on board; they’ll surely give the film a great release that it rightfully deserves.”

YRF Distribution has distributed several films made by outside banners over the years. Some of these movies are Dunki (2023), Jawan (2023), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023), Kuttey (2023), Drishyam 2 (2022), Uunchai (2022), Runway 34 (2022), Dabangg 3 (2019), Zero (2018), Race 3 (2018) etc. For films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kuttey etc, YRF was the distributor not just overseas but also in India.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Incidentally, Ali began his career with Yash Raj Films and the collaboration also marks his reunion with the banner.

