They will greet thousands of fans at Husainabad Clock Tower area and will perform live stunts in front of them.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to kick off promotions in Lucknow with daredevil stunts in front of thousands of fans

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, stars of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, along with Manushi Chillar and Alaya F, recently wrapped the extensive Jordan schedule of the film. The actors filmed four songs in Jordan, one with Sonakshi Sinha’s special appearance. The makers recently unveiled the movie's title track on February 19, 2024. Now, they are all set to kick off the film’s promotions in Lucknow.

According to an Instagram Story shared by Ali Abbas Zafar on February 24, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be visiting Lucknow on February 26. They will greet thousands of fans at Husainabad Clock Tower area and will perform live stunts in front of them.

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role. Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently said, “People often ask me what is this wild, crazy fascination of making big action films, and I don’t have an answer. I usually say that maybe it’s an instinct to feel scared, an instinct to try to achieve something impossible! In this movie, the canvas of action is very real, very raw, very rugged, it's going to be a treat for action lovers.”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. It will be released on Eid 2024 in April.

