Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the Academy Award-nominated documentary feature To Kill A Tiger, as one of the executive producers. She joins a long list of producers, including Dev Patel, and Mindy Kaling, among others. This news comes after Netflix inked a deal for the documentary to be launched globally on the streaming platform.

As per Deadline, an official statement read, “Priyanka has stood as an unwavering advocate for the film since debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, captivated by its poignant narrative depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter.”

Among the several executive producers include Dr. Atul Gawande, the surgeon and bestselling author, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, writer-producer Andy Cohen, Deepa Mehta, Anita Lee, Andrew Dragoumis, Shivani Rawat, Mona Sinha, Mala Gaonkar, Regina Scully, Anita Bhatia, Niraj Bhatia, and others.

Co-produced by Notice Pictures Inc. and the National Film Board of Canada, To Kill A Tiger is a story about Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, who takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the survivor of sexual assault. In India, where rape is reported every 20 minutes and conviction rates are less than 30 percent, Ranjit’s decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey is unprecedented.

Directed by Nisha Pahuja, the documentary feature has won several awards including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at Toronto International Film Festival, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen Awards. Nisha also won 2023 Excellence in Documentary Award from the Directors Guild of Canada.

