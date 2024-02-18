Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are avid believers in fitness and decided to promote the same during the recently held marathon.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently gearing up for the release of their highly-awaited action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, came together to promote a fit lifestyle by attending a marathon in Mumbai. The event, which is held on February 18, is a one-of-a-kind 5 kms marathon that will happen on the recently built Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link or better known as Atal Sethu. Akshay and Tiger joined the huge crowd in the run and also boasted their morale with a small speech.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff flag off the Marathon at Atal Sethu

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff made a power-packed entry in their high-range bikes and also interacted with the audience by giving a speech and encouraging them to complete the run. Akshay left the audiences impressed with his Marathi skills and said, "Are you ready? I am really happy that everyone came." He also joked that if you run beyond 5 kms we will reach Panvel which left everyone in splits. On the other hand, Tiger decided to wish luck to everyone and added, “I hope sab paani pee rahein hain dabake (hope everyday is having ample amount of water). Please stay hydrated”. Followed by this, the actors were seen flagging off the event which kicked off at 4am on Sunday and will continue till 12 pm. As they made their ways towards their cars, the two actors also greeted a few fans who were running the marathon.

Speaking of their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film is expected to feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist with Akshay and Tiger essaying the role of military officers. The film features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F as the leading ladies with Sonakshi Sinha in a special appearance. It is slated for release in April 2024, during Eid.

Also Read: From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Yodha: 5 keenly awaited action films arriving in the remaining first half of 2024

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.