And it’s a baby boy for Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal is over the moon. Proud father of two lovely daughters, he now has son. Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Thursday morning at a hospital in Mumbai.

Arjun couldn’t contain his excitement. “How do I feel? Exhausted and exhilarated. I haven’t got much sleep. I’ve been here in the hospital, as tense and nervous as I was when my daughters were born; it feels amazing to be a father again. We were equally excited about a boy or a girl. But now that it’s baby boy I am happy to welcome him into our family.”

Apparently Arjun’s two daughters Mahikaa and Myra were with their father to welcome their baby brother. Says Arjun, “Mahikaa and Myra were with us when our boy was born. It feels like a complete family. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Arjun divorced his wife of 20 years Mehr Jessia in 2018 announcing the painful separation with the following joint statement: “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.”

Soon after he plunged into a relationship with Gabriella.