Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.07.2019 | 4:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

And it’s a baby boy for Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

BySubhash K. Jha

Arjun Rampal is over the moon. Proud father of two lovely daughters, he now has son. Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Thursday morning at a hospital in Mumbai.

And it’s a baby boy for Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun couldn’t contain his excitement. “How do I feel? Exhausted and exhilarated. I haven’t got much sleep. I’ve been here in the hospital, as tense and nervous as I was when my daughters were born; it feels amazing to be a father again. We were equally excited about a boy or a girl. But now that it’s baby boy I am happy to welcome him into our family.”

Apparently Arjun’s two daughters Mahikaa and Myra were with their father to welcome their baby brother. Says Arjun, “Mahikaa and Myra were with us when our boy was born. It feels like a complete family. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Arjun divorced his wife of 20 years Mehr Jessia in 2018 announcing the painful separation with the following joint statement: “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.”

Soon after he plunged into a relationship with Gabriella.

Also Read: PICS – Arjun Rampal hosts a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sanjay Dutt can’t wait to start Munnabhai…

SAAHO: Will the release date of the Prabhas,…

Boman Irani to be awarded at Bollywood…

Rangoli Chandel shares letter from advocate…

Alia Bhatt records her first single for…

Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification