Prabhas shot with 100 fighters for the climax of Saaho

One of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Saaho which kick-started shooting in 2017 marking the return of Prabhas on the big screen after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. What is more interesting is that the film which has international stuntmen namely, Kenny Bates already- later, the makers roped in Rush Hour 3 fame Peng Zhang to choreograph the climax of Prabhas’ Saaho which was shot in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, the director Sujeeth had said that the shooting has taken even longer than expected because of the action which demanded almost two years of prep. The makers have shot an eight-minute-long action-packed climax, recreating a desert in Abu Dhabi. “A set resembling a ruined place was erected on a 10-acre land and special black soil was strewn over it to give it an authentic desert look. A team of 100 fighters from across the globe were hired for a larger-than-life action sequence involving Prabhas and the baddies. It cost Rs 70 crore and was choreographed by the internationally-acclaimed action director Peng Zhang of Hollywood biggies like The Last Samurai, Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Rush Hour 3,” revealed a source close to the development.

Last month, leading lady Shraddha Kapoor had flown to Austria to film a lavishly mounted romantic track and some scenes. In the same schedule, the team had also shot a dance number composed by Badshah with Jacqueline Fernandez in a special turn. After that, the team had reunited in Hyderabad for some patchwork with Prabhas. The multilingual, presented by Bhushan Kumar in Hindi, was finally wrapped up on July 15 in the Telangana capital.

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

