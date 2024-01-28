comscore
Last Updated 28.01.2024 | 4:59 PM IST

B Praak expresses grief and urges caution after Kalkaji Temple stage collapse

Singer B Praak expressed his sorrow after a tragic incident at the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi on Saturday night. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Popular Punjabi singer B Praak has expressed his deep sorrow and urged authorities to prioritize safety measures after a tragic stage collapse at the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi on Saturday night. The incident, which occurred during a religious event, claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman and injured 15 others.

Praak, who was performing at the event, shared a video message on his Instagram Stories expressing his grief and emphasizing the need for better crowd management. He described the incident as "heartbreaking" and highlighted the importance of prioritizing safety above all else. "There is nothing more valuable than life," he said, urging organizers to take "utmost care" in the future, especially for children and the elderly.

Praak acknowledged the management's attempts to control the crowd but emphasized the need for stricter measures. He stated, "The management tried their best to make the crowd understand and move back, but it's your love for the goddess and for me. Going forward, we have to be very careful and take utmost care of the kids and the elderly and everybody else."

An FIR has been registered against the event organizers, and police investigations are ongoing. The injured are receiving medical attention at various hospitals, with reports indicating mostly minor injuries.

While expressing his desire to return to the temple for another performance in the future, Praak stressed the importance of prioritizing safety. "We will come again when the goddess calls us, but we will have to be very careful," he concluded.

Also Read: B Praak records climax song for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, calls it a “Dream come true’

