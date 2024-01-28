After months of fervent speculation and casting rumours, actor Sunny Deol has been confirmed to portray the mighty Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana. This announcement joins Ranbir Kapoor, who will essay Lord Ram, in what promises to be an epic cinematic retelling of the revered Hindu epic.

Sunny Deol CONFIRMED as Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Report

Deol's association with the project has generated considerable excitement. Sources close to the production, as reported by PinkVilla, describe him as "all charged up" to take on this iconic role, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." His imposing physical presence and unwavering dedication embody the unwavering loyalty and strength associated with Hanuman, making him a fitting choice for the character.

While some online discussions have raised questions about the age gap between Deol and Kapoor, the makers remain undeterred. According to the publication, they view the casting through the lens of the timeless nature of the Ramayana narrative, where the bond between characters transcends the limitations of earthly time.

The publication quoted a source saying, "It's a legacy part, and the teams are unfazed by the social media chatter. Ranbir has the utmost respect for Sunny Deol, and the latter considers Ranbir to be one of the finest actors in Indian Cinema. The dynamic shared by the two will be a treat for audiences on the big screen. The idea is to bring to spectacle the pure bond shared by Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman."

Deol joins an impressive cast that includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Talks are ongoing with Vijay Sethupathi for the crucial role of Vibhishana, with the remaining key characters soon to be finalised.

The journey to bring this epic to life starts in March 2024, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi leading the charge. Filming for Ramayana: Part One will continue till May, culminating in a July wrap. The post-production process for this first instalment is expected to take a year and a half.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi in discussions for Vibhishana role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.