Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll for a couple of years and has been giving back-to-back hits. He has even bagged a national award for his impeccable work in AndhaDhun. Now, with the Bala versus Ujda Chaman controversy going on for a few days, the makers of this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer have decided to release the film on November 7 as planned earlier.

However, in a recent interview, Ayushmann said that he is very confident about this film and that the script is surely one of the best ones that he has ever worked on. He even compared both the films to Bhagat Singh and said that it has happened in the past and that they announced the film first. He went on to say that they have shot the film before Ujda Chaman.

Ujda Chaman is now slated to release on November 1.

