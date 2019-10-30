Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.10.2019 | 8:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Happy Hardy And Heer to release on January 3, 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The release date of Happy Hardy and Heer starring Himesh Reshammiya has been announced. The film will release on January 3, 2020 and the trailer will be launched in 12 cities of India with Happy Hardy And Heer concerts from November.

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Happy Hardy And Heer to release on January 3, 2020

Talking about the film, Himesh says “I’m very happy with the way the music has worked for the film. Happy Hardy and Heer is a beautiful love story and I’m very happy with the film too which will release on 3rd Jan 2020. I will reveal the trailer at the concerts in November and it’s going to be a very new experience promoting the film differently by interacting with the audience with a one to one connection. Since the songs of Happy Hardy and Heer are hits it’s gonna be fun performing to the blockbuster hit song and its remix of ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ with my team with a live audience and also ‘Heeriye’ and recreated version of ‘Aashiqui Mein Teri 2.0.

Music composer turned actor Himesh Reshammiya is all set to play two different characters in one film for the first time. Titled Happy Hardy and Heer, the film will see Himesh play the role of an NRI businessman Harshvardhan Bhatt (Hardy) from London and also a Sardar from Punjab Harpreet Singh Lamba (Happy) who travels to Europe with his beloved Heer Randhawa played by Sonia Mann in this romantic musical Happy Hardy and Heer.

Happy Hardy and Heer is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and directed and choreographed by Raka.

ALSO READ: Ranu Mandol records a song for Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy and Heer titled ‘Teri Meri Kahani’

More Pages: Happy Hardy And Heer Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bhushan Kumar shifts Marjaavaan to 15th…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 to release…

Baaghi 3: Ankita Lokhande joins the cast of…

Laal Kaptaan: Sonakshi Sinha to have a cameo…

Exclusive: Prasthanam star Sanjay Dutt…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification