The release date of Happy Hardy and Heer starring Himesh Reshammiya has been announced. The film will release on January 3, 2020 and the trailer will be launched in 12 cities of India with Happy Hardy And Heer concerts from November.

Talking about the film, Himesh says “I’m very happy with the way the music has worked for the film. Happy Hardy and Heer is a beautiful love story and I’m very happy with the film too which will release on 3rd Jan 2020. I will reveal the trailer at the concerts in November and it’s going to be a very new experience promoting the film differently by interacting with the audience with a one to one connection. Since the songs of Happy Hardy and Heer are hits it’s gonna be fun performing to the blockbuster hit song and its remix of ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ with my team with a live audience and also ‘Heeriye’ and recreated version of ‘Aashiqui Mein Teri 2.0‘.

Music composer turned actor Himesh Reshammiya is all set to play two different characters in one film for the first time. Titled Happy Hardy and Heer, the film will see Himesh play the role of an NRI businessman Harshvardhan Bhatt (Hardy) from London and also a Sardar from Punjab Harpreet Singh Lamba (Happy) who travels to Europe with his beloved Heer Randhawa played by Sonia Mann in this romantic musical Happy Hardy and Heer.

Happy Hardy and Heer is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and directed and choreographed by Raka.

