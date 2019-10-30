Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.10.2019 | 4:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Pooja Batra gets herself a new set of wheels with the Tesla Model 3 worth around Rs. 70 lakhs!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celebrities are always looking to replace their cars with new hot ones, and doing just that is none other than Pooja Batra who recently acquired a new set of hot wheels! However, unlike others that opt for super cars, or luxury vehicles, Batra chose to also be a bit more eco-friendly, and opted instead for an electric vehicle. In fact, Pooja Batra recently purchased a brand new Tesla Model 3 that comes with an estimated price tag of Rs. 70 lakhs in India.

Pooja Batra gets herself a new set of wheels with the Tesla Model 3 worth around Rs. 70 lakhs!

Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 is yet to launch in India and is expected to arrive only in December 2020. However, Batra managed to acquire the vehicle and register the same in the US itself. As for the variant, it is still unclear whether Batra has acquired the standard or the long ranger version of the Model 3.

Besides the no carbon footprint speciality of the vehicle, the Model 3 is touted to be a rather swift vehicle doing 0-100 in 5 seconds with a top speed over 200 kmph.

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Shreyas Talpade announces his next…

Himesh Reshammiya RUBBISHES reports of being…

Katrina Kaif pampers herself with a brand…

Amitabh Bachchan sells his swanky Rolls…

Aditya Pancholi booked for non payment of…

Tamil superstar Vikram’s son Dhruv booked…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification