Celebrities are always looking to replace their cars with new hot ones, and doing just that is none other than Pooja Batra who recently acquired a new set of hot wheels! However, unlike others that opt for super cars, or luxury vehicles, Batra chose to also be a bit more eco-friendly, and opted instead for an electric vehicle. In fact, Pooja Batra recently purchased a brand new Tesla Model 3 that comes with an estimated price tag of Rs. 70 lakhs in India.

Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 is yet to launch in India and is expected to arrive only in December 2020. However, Batra managed to acquire the vehicle and register the same in the US itself. As for the variant, it is still unclear whether Batra has acquired the standard or the long ranger version of the Model 3.

Besides the no carbon footprint speciality of the vehicle, the Model 3 is touted to be a rather swift vehicle doing 0-100 in 5 seconds with a top speed over 200 kmph.