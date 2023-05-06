Wakefit.co, one of India’s largest D2C home and sleep solutions brands, unveiled Ayushmann Khurrana as its new brand ambassador in its usual quirky and fun tonality. Known for its off-beat and engaging marketing communication, Wakefit.co has roped in Khurrana to create resonance with the progressive yet practical Indian citizen. Besides being the face of the brand and spearheading upcoming campaigns, Ayushmann will also help the brand in creating awareness and education about sleep health and its importance in the modern context. In an interesting twist preceding the announcement, the brand’s name was kept under wraps in the behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip to evoke curiosity. This created the perfect backdrop to reveal the association. The reveal was done in a monologue-style format, with Ayushmann appealing to people to give due importance to sleep.

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes the new face of Wakefit.co

In his classic style, Ayushmann delivers a sharp commentary titled ‘Sleep India Sleep’ on the pressing problem of sleep deprivation in India. With his dynamism and youthful energy, the actor can be seen urging the audience to prioritise their sleep health and take a pledge to sleep better. This video forms

the initiation of the brand’s partnership with Ayushmann and is in tandem with its marketing philosophy which aims to create meaningful conversations about improving the quality of sleep and home among Indians.

Commenting on the association, Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “Wakefit.co's philosophy of creating meaningful and authentic conversations with its audience around home and sleep health is something that I wholeheartedly believe in. I'm excited to join forces with a brand that values innovation and practicality as much as I do. This partnership will be an excellent opportunity to connect with diverse audience groups and help make a positive impact on their lives.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co said, “We are delighted to have Ayushmann as our official brand ambassador, as we believe this will allow us to strengthen our brand identity across multiple regions in the country. The Wakefit consumer persona is that of someone who is progressive yet practical in their lifestyle and their purchase decisions. Ayushmann fits that persona perfectly, which makes him the ideal choice as the face of our brand. Wakefit.co shares many core values with Ayushmann, whether it is in being innovative with our choices, being truly original and authentic or appealing to a wide demographic and geographic audience base”

The association with Ayushmann aims to sharpen the company’s brand identity even further and build its affinity across the country. The brand recently received its Series D funding in January 2023 and now aims to strengthen its brand-building efforts, expand omni-channel presence and category presence. and scale supply chain operations. In 2022, the company also announced its offline retail expansion and has launched 22 physical stores across the country with plans to open up more than 100 stores by the end of FY24.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.