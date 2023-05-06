comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.05.2023 | 12:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » After Filmfare Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez gears up for a performance in Kolkata

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

After Filmfare Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez gears up for a performance in Kolkata

en Bollywood News After Filmfare Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez gears up for a performance in Kolkata

The actress is reportedly preparing for yet another stage performance for a special event.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rising high for her electrifying performance at the 68th Filmfare Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez is all over the internet with her vivacious performance going viral on all social media platforms. The actress is reportedly preparing for yet another stage performance for a special event.

After Filmfare Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez gears up for a performance in Kolkata

After Filmfare Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez gears up for a performance in Kolkata

A source close to the actor reveals, “Jacqueline is really happy with the response from her Filmfare performance and she cannot wait to come back on stage, as she is gearing up for another big stage performance in Kolkata. She will be seen performing on some of her popular songs from her films and dance albums. The prep is going on in full swing for the same”.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Fateh opposite Sonu Sood, Crakk with Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal and a few other announced projects.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez gives a sneak peek into her rehearsal for Filmfare 2023 performance; see pic 

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan…

Pandya Store: New Twist in the Star Plus…

Release date of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan…

Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi come together…

Irrfan Khan’s last film Apno Se Bewafai to…

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-starrer Vikram…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification