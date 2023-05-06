The actress is reportedly preparing for yet another stage performance for a special event.

Rising high for her electrifying performance at the 68th Filmfare Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez is all over the internet with her vivacious performance going viral on all social media platforms. The actress is reportedly preparing for yet another stage performance for a special event.

After Filmfare Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez gears up for a performance in Kolkata

A source close to the actor reveals, “Jacqueline is really happy with the response from her Filmfare performance and she cannot wait to come back on stage, as she is gearing up for another big stage performance in Kolkata. She will be seen performing on some of her popular songs from her films and dance albums. The prep is going on in full swing for the same”.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Fateh opposite Sonu Sood, Crakk with Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal and a few other announced projects.

