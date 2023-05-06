Starring Prabhas in the lead, Adipurush will be released in theatres worldwide on June 16.

There were reports earlier this week about filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush’s trailer releasing on May 9. Now, the makers have confirmed that the promo of the film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will indeed release on that date. But this is not going to be an ordinary trailer launch.

Adipurush trailer to be released globally on May 9, confirm makers

A statement from the makers said, “After making a huge feat amongst the audience with every glimpse released, the team now gears up for a magnificent trailer launch that will be watched globally as it’d not just be launched in India, but across 70 countries globally, truly marking to be a global event! With this grand launch not only in India, but in territories across USA, Canada, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Asian & South Asian including Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Japan; Africa, UK & Europe, Russia and Egypt; this epic tale will captivate audiences and transport them into a world of adventure, drama, and action.”

To announced the date of the trailer, the makers of Adipurush have also released a new poster featuring the film’s leading man Prabhas as Lord Ram. It shows him all set to release a powerful arrow. The film will see Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the roles of Sita, Raavan and Lakshman respectively.

Produced by T-Series, Retrophiles and UV Creations, Adipurush will be released in theatres on June 16. Before that, the film will be premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

