Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.10.2019 | 8:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo to release on THIS date

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shoojit Sircar’s much-awaited family comedy Gulabo Sitabo will now release on an early date. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will now release on February 28, 2020.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo to release on THIS date

Set in Lucknow, a historic city with a unique cultural identity, Gulabo Sitabo is about landlords and tenants, and their timeless love-hate relationship. It portrays the quarrels that a domineering landlord often has with a submissive tenant, leading to hilarious situations. Amitabh Bachchan, sporting a prosthetically created unusual look plays the rambunctious landlord here, and Ayushmann the tenant. Ayushmann Khurrana wrapped up the shoot of the film in just 22 days. This is the first time Ayushmann will be seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar, who also directed his debut film Vicky Donor.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo, written by Juhi Chatturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri & Sheel Kumar, is a Rising Sun Films Production.

Also Read: “Cinema also needs to leave a message” – Ayushmann Khurrana on his method of choosing the best scripts like Bala

More Pages: Gulabo Sitabo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana says he’s really…

Rajkummar Rao reveals how his parents…

John Abraham gets gifted a Rs 30 lakh…

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi…

BREAKING: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala to…

Aamir Khan’s mother to give the first clap…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification