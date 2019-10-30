Bollywood Hungama

John Abraham gets gifted a Rs 30 lakh pick-up truck by Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A lot of people are aware of actor John Abraham‘s love for bikes and cars. Keeping this in mind, the director of John’s upcoming film Mumbai Saga gifted him an all-black limited edition Isuzu Dmax V-Cross pick-up truck as a token of appreciation. The vehicle is said to be priced at Rs 30 lakhs.

John Abraham gets gifted a Rs 30 lakh pick-up truck by Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta

Director Sanjay Gupta while speaking to a media house said that he has not seen a person who is more enthusiastic about cars and bikes as John is. He said that John has an impressive fleet of cars and bikes. He bought him a pick-up truck after he noticed that it was missing from his collection. Talking about John’s reaction after seeing the truck, he said that the actor was shocked when he saw it parked on the premise.

In 2013, John Abraham has gifted a superbike to Sanjay Gupta forgiving him defining the film in Shootout at Wadala. Mumbai Saga marks the third collaboration with the actor after Zinda and Shootout at Wadala. The makers have completed shooting a major chunk of the film. The film also features Emraan Hashmi. Talking about John’s character, Gupta said that he will be sporting four different looks in the film and will be sporting a muscular look for the next schedule of the film.

Also Read: Mahesh Manjrekar replaces Jackie Shroff in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga

More Pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection

