Last Updated 30.10.2019 | 4:08 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman release postponed; to release next year!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier we had reported that Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing a dad in his 40s to debutant Alaia Furniturewala in Jawaani Jaaneman. In fact, we had told you that the film’s plot revolves around Saif’s relationship with his daughter and that the film would also feature Tabu in a pivotal role. Now we hear that Jawaani Jaaneman that was already shot and slated to release on November 29 with Saif Ali Khan, Jackky Baghnani and Jay Shewakramani as their producers has been postponed.

EXCLUSIVE Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman release postponed; to release next year!

If what we hear is true, then apparently, the release of Jawaani Jaaneman has been pushed to next year due to reasons unknown. Revealing details on the same a source close to the project said, “The director needs to shoot a promotional song for the film with Saif that also require him to don a particular look. However, Saif is currently shooting for his next web series Tandav and has a packed schedule. Because of this the movie has been pushed from Nov 29.” The source could not disclose further details and hence, we will have to wait to see what the makers decide.

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu are reuniting on screen after Hum Saath Saath Hain with Jawaani Jaaneman.

Also Read: Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan owes his younger look to home cooked food

More Pages: Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection

