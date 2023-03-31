The director has now revealed that they plan to shoot the sequels simultaneously with an aim to release the second part in 2026.

Following years of wait and much anticipation, Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt released in the theatres on September 9, 2022. While the visual spectacle collected Rs. 257.44 cr in India, the film is the first installment in the Ayan Mukerji-directed trilogy. The director has now revealed that they plan to shoot the sequels simultaneously with an aim to release the second part in 2026.

Ayan Mukerji says Brahmastra 2 and 3 will be shot simultaneously, sequel to release in 2026: ‘We will write it better without compromising it’

At the News18 Rising India summit in New Delhi, Ayan Mukerji said, “We will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there’s a lot of anticipation.” He added, “People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But pehle achchi tarah se likhenge without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen."

While Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva might have been successful at the box office, it did draw criticism for its weak dialogues which were penned by Hussain Dalal. The filmmaker acknowledged the criticism by saying, “We did get some mixed reactions. We still did really good numbers. A lot of people accepted our film. It also did well when it came out on streaming (platform). It’s probably the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. But I still hear that criticism very clearly.”

He further said, “The thing is I accept and agree with some of it. Some of that criticism came down to some aspects related to the writing and story of Brahmastra. I want to understand these things and make part two better.”

Brahmastra also had a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, with Mouni Roy playing the antagonist.

