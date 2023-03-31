Pathaan faced backlash before release due to controversy over Deepika Padukone's bikini colour in the song 'Besharam Rang', but makers did not make any changes.

The ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy arose when a few fringe groups called for a boycott of the film Pathaan after objections were raised over the colour of Deepika Padukone's bikini in the song. Many demanded that the song be removed or the colour of the costume be changed. However, the makers did not make any changes, and the film was eventually released to positive reviews from the audience. Speaking of the same, director Siddharth Anand shared the story behind choosing an orange colour bikini.

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand opens up on ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy; says he chose orange bikini “randomly”

It all happened during the News18 Rising India summit 2023. While addressing the issue, Siddharth stated that he chose the costume “randomly” and “never gave it too much thought.” He asserted, “The colour was looking nice. It was sunny, the grass was greener and the water was blue and the orange colour was looking good.”

Anand further explained, “We thought when the audience would watch it they would understand that our intent was not wrong.” As he continued, Siddharth mentioned that “they were not scared” while calling the boycott “white noise.” He was quoted saying, “We knew that there was nothing objectionable in our film.”

According to Siddharth, he would not hold the audience accountable for their initial reaction to the controversy since they had not seen the film at that point. He expressed gratitude for the audience's overwhelming response to the film, stating that they had shown great support by flocking to theatres to watch it.

Concluding his take, the 44-year-old director said, “They (the audience) proved the whole boycott movement wrong. And when you are calling for a boycott of a star or a movie, you are not seeing how many people’s livelihood is dependent on that particular movie especially if it works. At least three hundred people work on a film every day. And when the shoot gets over so many VFX artists work on the post-production. It’s very easy to say boycott, that too, without reason.”

Coming to the professional front, Siddharth is currently busy with the shooting of his next venture, Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

